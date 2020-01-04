Head-To-Head Contrast: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) versus Atlas Financial (NYSE:AFH)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $231.29 million 1.58 $17.73 million $3.23 14.07 Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$36.89 million N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 5.32% 5.92% 1.38% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HCI Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.59%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

HCI Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

