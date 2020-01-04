Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.44

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.44 and traded as high as $46.83. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 476,075 shares.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,071,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at $731,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,528,000 after buying an additional 480,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

