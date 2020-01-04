Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 207,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.41. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

