Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,406,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 385,182 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.15.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

