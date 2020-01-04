Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,755. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 448,442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.