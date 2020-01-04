IG Gold Reaches One Day Volume of $1,157.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,157.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, TRX Market, LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

