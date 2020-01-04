ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.09. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 3,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.12.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

