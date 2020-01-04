Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $90.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. 169,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,300. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

