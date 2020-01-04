Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. 545,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,576. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

