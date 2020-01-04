ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.05. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,470,500 shares.
ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in ING Groep by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
