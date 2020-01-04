ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.05. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,470,500 shares.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in ING Groep by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

