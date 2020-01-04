Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,277.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

