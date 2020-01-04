Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells 22,850 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EW stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.63. 997,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,218,000 after buying an additional 151,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $24,759,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

