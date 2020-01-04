Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Longbow Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

TILE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 259,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $969.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59. Interface has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 52.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 113,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 112.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.