Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 17,478 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 2,039,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.