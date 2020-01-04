Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $1,423.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

