Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ion Geophysical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

