Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.89.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.68. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

