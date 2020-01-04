IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 10,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,582. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.