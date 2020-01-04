iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,653,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $41.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

