Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,150. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

