IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.88, 1,119,924 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,487,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $29,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,456.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

