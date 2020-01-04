Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€1.80” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

