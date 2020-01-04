Jeffrey N. West Sells 200 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $15,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGLN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 205,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $205,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.