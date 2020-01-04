Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $810.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $810.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

