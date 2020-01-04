JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,319,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,100. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

