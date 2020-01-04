JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.59, 1,319,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,225,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.