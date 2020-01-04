Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.14, 751,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 778,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.