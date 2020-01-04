Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.14, 751,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 778,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.96.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

