Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of ETR JUN3 opened at €21.92 ($25.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jungheinrich has a one year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a one year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

