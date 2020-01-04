Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper remains focused on product launches and cost reduction initiatives. The company is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson, which will likely provide a competitive edge over alternative offerings in the global market. Its 400-gig product and Contrail Enterprise Multicloud are particularly aimed at reinforcing its ability to capture data centric footprint in the cloud domain. However, uncertain global macro environment and potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds. It faces intense competition in each of its served markets for premium branded products. Strategic business relationship with federal, state and local governments exposes Juniper to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which adversely affect its business dynamics.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JNPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.