Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,434. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,552,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.