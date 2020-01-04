KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41, 1,001,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 712,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.

Get KemPharm alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in KemPharm by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.