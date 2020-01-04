Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.68 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

