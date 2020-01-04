Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.