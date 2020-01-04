Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

