Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.