Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.