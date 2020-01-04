Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $104.70. 136,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,873. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $108.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $238,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,756,489.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

