Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96,442 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

