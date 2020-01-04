Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 10.9%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.42, 2,756,570 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,766,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $5,722,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after buying an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

