Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $13.58. 506,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,652. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,393.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 96,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 36.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

