LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 16.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares were up 16.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 154,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 100,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LAIX during the third quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LAIX by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LAIX during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

