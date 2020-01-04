Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0178

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $21,367.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

