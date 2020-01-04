Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.76. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 10,508,750 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $680.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

