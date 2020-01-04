Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $13.52. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 50,342 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

