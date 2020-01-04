Lethean (LTHN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a market capitalization of $168,971.00 and $10.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 833,781,757 coins and its circulating supply is 763,781,757 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

