Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives $122.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

LBRDA stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.50. 77,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,974. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $30,568,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,423,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,564,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,498,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

