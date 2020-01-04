Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Get Linx alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76. Linx has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,434,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linx (LINX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.