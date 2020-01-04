Litecred Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $13,337.00 and $22.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058406 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00630950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00236094 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.