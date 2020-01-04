Lobstex Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $363,059.00 and $95,734.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00476124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,217,201 coins and its circulating supply is 18,217,189 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

