MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

