Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $151.00

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.00 and traded as high as $158.34. Masimo shares last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 7,447 shares.
MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
