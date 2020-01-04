Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $151.00

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.00 and traded as high as $158.34. Masimo shares last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 7,447 shares.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

